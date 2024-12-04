Hickory – Are you looking for a fun and festive event to kick off the holiday season with your little ones? Look no further than the Hickory Choral Society’s Cookies and Carols children concert! Taking place on December 7, 2024, at 11:00 am, this event promises to be a magical experience for the whole family. This year, the concert will take place at Ridgeview Community Center in Hickory.

The Grinch and Santa Claus make a special appearance

One of the highlights of the “Cookies and Carols” concert is the special appearances by none other than the Grinch and Santa Claus themselves! Children will be delighted to see these beloved characters come to life on stage, spreading holiday cheer and joy to all in attendance.

Fun for the whole family

The Cookies and Carols concert is designed to be a family-friendly event, with activities and music that are sure to entertain guests of all ages. From sing-along carols to meeting Santa, there will be something for everyone to enjoy. So bring the whole family and make memories that will last a lifetime!

Little ones will leave with a special Christmas cookie

As a special treat, each child in attendance will receive their very own Christmas cookie to take home with them. It’s a sweet way to celebrate the season and add a touch of magic to the day.

A song in their heart to celebrate the season

But the real gift of the Cookies and Carols concert is the joy and music that children will experience. By the end of the performance, little ones will be singing along to their favorite Christmas carols and feeling the spirit of the season in their hearts. It’s a magical moment that will leave a lasting impression on both children and parents alike.

Don’t miss out on this wonderful opportunity to create lasting memories with your family this holiday season. Join us at the Hickory Choral Society’s Cookies and Carols children concert on December 7, 2024, at 11:00 am for a time of fun, music, and holiday magic.

So mark your calendars and get ready to spread some holiday cheer with the Hickory Choral Society!

Ridgeview Community Center is located at 115 7th Ave SW, Hickory, NC 28602.