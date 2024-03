Hickory – Hickory Kiwanis Club and Hickory High School Key Club announce a Cornhole Tournament, set for Saturday, April 27, 2024, at the Neill Clark Gymnasium located at 3404 6th Street Drive NW, Hickory, NC.

Registration begins at 10:00 am. Bags Fly at 11:00 am. Entry Fee $50 per Team Double Elimination. First Prize $500.00, Second Prize $200.00.

Pre-register at https://shorturl.at/hsAZ2