Hickory – Art plays a role in all of our lives. This is captured in a special project by humanitarian and renowned photographer Randy Bacon in honor of Hickory Museum of Art’s 80th anniversary. Members of our community were invited to spend time with Randy Bacon, reflecting on their personal journeys with art and with the Museum. The result is a breath-taking exhibition of still photography portraits, written narratives, and conversation films.

Randy Bacon is an award-winning American photographer with an extensive history in portrait, commercial, and documentary photography, both motion and still. Randy is also co-founder and artist behind the photography and cinematography of the nonprofit, people empowering story movement, 7 Billion Ones. The Museum premiered his exhibition of the same name, 7 Billion Ones, in 2022.