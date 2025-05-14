Catawba County, NC – Step into the groove and shake away your blues on Friday, May 16th at 7:00 PM at Catawba Farms in Newton. Under the stars, head to the barn where the DJ will play dance hits from Elvis to Motown, Allman Brothers to the Doobies, Beatles to Bowie, Labelle to Rick Astley. Dance to Iconic Soul, Pop, R&B, and Righteous Rock — exclusively the very best from the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s:

Take this chance to let loose and dance, reconnect and reclaim the good times. So, grab your friends, put on your dancing shoes, and head to the farm for a night of serious moonlight magic!

Presented by the Catawba Valley Festival of the Arts, proceeds from this community event will benefit AnandaRasa, a local nonprofit dedicated to cultivating creativity and community in the Catawba Valley region.

Tickets are just $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Delicious food and drinks will be available for purchase on-site.

Buy tickets now at: https://tinyurl.com/SeriousMoonlightDANCEPARTY