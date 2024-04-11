Statesville NC – The Downtown Statesville Wine Walk is the premiere event for wine lovers! Spend Saturday, April 13, 2024 from 3-7pm in beautiful Downtown Statesville tasting remarkable wines and exploring our fantastic downtown shops, restaurants and businesses.

Tickets for the 2024 Wine Walk are $25 if purchased in advance and $35 on the day of the event (if available). *sales tax and additional processing fees not included in ticket price. No refunds – all sales are final.

Ticket includes a commemorative wine glass and 20 tasting tickets. Participating locations will each be assigned a specific wine(s) and attendees will travel from place to place, using tasting tickets to sample the wines of their choice. A free trolley shuttle will be provided for quick travel around the event. All wines being sampled will be available for purchase through Wine Maestro – Downtown Statesville.

Wine Walk Tickets Include:

One (1) Souvenir Wine Glass

Twenty (20) Tasting Tickets (each taste = 1 oz.)

Walking Map

Wristband

Visit https://www.downtownstatesville.com/winewalk for more information.