Eating Blackberries Continues This Weekend At HCT

Hickory – After a smash opening last weekend, the award-winning new play, EATING BLACKBERRIES, by Florida playwright Pam Harbaugh, will continue its world premiere run this weekend, April 12-14 in the Jeffers Theatre.

Hundreds of people turned out for the gala premiere last Friday, and the reviews were glowing. Patrons described the play as “fantastic,” “great direction – loved it,” “amazing,” and “technically brilliant.”

Prior to the play, Corey Mitchell from the North Carolina Theatre Conference presented HCT with the Community Theatre of the Year award. The trophy was accepted by John Rambo, Managing Director and Eric Seale, Artistic Director.

EATING BLACKBERRIES is a part of the American Association of Community Theatre’s 10th annual nationwide NewPlayFest. HCT is the only Southeastern theatre to be chosen to take part in the festival.

EATING BLACKBERRIES will run for two more weekends, from April 12-20. Performances are at 7:30 pm on Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30pm on Sundays. There is a bonus Thursday performance on April 18 at 7:30pm as well.

Tickets for EATING BLACKBERRIES are $16 for adults and $10 for students. Tickets may be purchased online at hickorytheatre.org or by phone at 828-328-2283.

EATING BLACKBERRIES is rated PG-13, with some adult language and themes.

EATING BLACKBERRIES is supported by the United Arts Council of Catawba County through the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, with funding from the State of North Carolina and from the National Endowment for the Arts.

The Hickory Community Theatre’s 75th anniversary season is sponsored by A Cleaner World, Green Park Dentistry, Paramount Automotive and Sunbelt Xpress. The Hickory Community Theatre is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County. EATING BLACKBERRIES is one of the winning original plays from the American Association of Community Theatre’s 2024 NewPlayFest.

PHOTO: Holley Dagenhardt as Elizabeth, Paul Sapp as Paul and Hudson Ackerman as Jackson. Photo by Ken Burns.