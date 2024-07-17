Taylorsville, NC – The public is invited to enjoy an Independence Celebration on Saturday, July 20 with a free concert and fireworks. This installment of the 2024 Summer Concert Series will feature “The Extraordinaires” at 7:00 p.m. on the Rotary Performance Stage at Alexander County Courthouse Park. Fireworks will follow at approximately 9:45 p.m. at the Alexander Central High School practice field.

Formed in the spring of 2003 in the Hickory/Charlotte area, “The Extraordinaires” has a unique blend of music that will get people out of their seats and on the dance floor. From the powerful horns to the smooth lead vocals of Alexander County native Sarah Davis Jones, the band has a live sound that is sure to please. View a sample video at https://vimeo.com/762095536.

After the concert, the public is invited to enjoy a patriotic fireworks display around 9:45 p.m. at the high school. Parking will be available at the school, county administration, board of education, senior center, and other nearby parking areas.

The Summer Concert Series will continue on September 14 with “All My Rowdy Friends,” a Hank Williams Jr. tribute. With his natural appearance, front man Frank Morrow keeps the “family tradition” alive with the sound and stage presence of Bocephus. The band has been touring and performing nationally since 2009 at casinos, festivals, theaters, corporate events, night clubs, and more. View a sample video at https://youtu.be/4Yeuv8aFEHg.

The final concert of the year will be held on September 28 featuring “Tribute – A Celebration of The Allman Brothers Band.” Since its founding in 2013 in Atlanta, this eight-piece tribute band has earned a reputation as the authentic Allman Brothers Band sound. Rigged with vintage equipment, they interpret the Allman catalog in such a way that these songs written in the 1960s and 1970s come alive again. View a sample video at https://youtu.be/XXzdEm3wp7U.

Bring a lawn chair or blanket and enjoy the 2024 Alexander County Summer Concert Series. Food trucks will be on-site for each concert. No dogs, coolers, or tents are allowed. All park rules and regulations apply (https://alexandercountync.gov/pdf/parks-and-recreation/courthouse-house-park-rules.pdf).

Alexander County Courthouse Park is located at 101 West Main Avenue in Taylorsville. The park is owned and operated by Alexander County Government.

Photo: The Extraordinaires.