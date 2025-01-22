Hickory – Get ready for a sizzling theatrical experience when Hickory Community Theatre presents Katori Hall’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play, The Hot Wing King, on stage in the Jeffers Theatre from January 24 through February 8.

This compelling drama explores family, love, and resilience as tensions rise in the household of Dwayne and his partner, Cordell. The arrival of Dwayne’s nephew EJ and his estranged brother TJ brings long-buried issues to the surface, challenging relationships and sparking difficult conversations about parenting, acceptance, and forgiveness.

The HCT production features Gabe Tarpley as EJ and Jairo Pereira as TJ, both returning to the stage after earning accolades for their performances in In the Heights last spring.

Tarpley made his HCT debut in In the Heights as Graffiti Pete, earning a Kay Award for Outstanding Featured Performer in a Musical. A junior at Lenoir-Rhyne University (LRU), Tarpley has also performed in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee and Turtle of Michigan. Offstage, he dedicates his time as a substance abuse counselor and Lead Mentor at the Family Guidance Center. Tarpley relocated to Hickory from Spartanburg, SC three years ago to attend at LRU.

Pereira, who portrayed Kevin Rosario in In the Heights, also received a Kay Award for Outstanding Supporting Performer in a Musical. His theatre credits include Last Stop on Market Street at The Green Room Community Theatre, for which he won an MVP Award. Pereira balances his passion for acting with a career as a Certified Peer Support Specialist and studies in social work at Appalachian State University. Originally from Freeport, NY, Pereira has lived in Morganton for the last 16 years.

Performances of The Hot Wing King are scheduled for Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 PM and Sundays at 2:30 PM, with a special Thursday evening show on February 6 at 7:30 PM. Please note, the play is rated R and strongly recommended for adult audiences due to language and mature themes.

Tickets are $18 for adults and $12 for youth/students and can be purchased online at hickorytheatre.org or by calling 828-328-2283.

This production of The Hot Wing King is sponsored by Arts Culture Catawba. Hickory Community Theatre’s 76th season is supported by A Cleaner World, Protection Products, Inc., Shurtape Technologies, BelleAge, Covington Dental, and LifeRootz, with sustaining support from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

Photo Cutline: Gabe Tarpley as EJ and Jairo Pereira as TJ in The Hot Wing King, running January 24 through February 8, 2024. Photo by Lauren Albers.