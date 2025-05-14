Terrell, NC – The Catawba Council on Aging will host a FREE drive-thru shred event and medication/pill drop at the Sherrills Ford Library (9154 Sherrills Ford Rd, Terrell) on Wednesday, May 21, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM.

A shred truck will be present (2-box limit), and the event is limited to personal documents only, no businesses. No binder, clips, cardboard, metal, or plastic, including CDs. DVDs, credit cards, etc.

Please do not arrive before 9:00 AM. Contact the Catawba Council on Aging at 828-328-2269 for more information.