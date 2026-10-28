Hickory – The Catawba Council on Aging will host a FREE drive-thru shred event at the West Hickory Senior Center (400 17th St SW, Hickory) on Wednesday, November 4, 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM.

A shred truck will be present (2-box limit), and the event is limited to personal documents only, no businesses. No binder clips, cardboard, metal, or plastic, including CDs, DVDs, credit cards, etc. A medication drop will also be provided by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Department. Please do not arrive before 1:00 PM.

Sponsors for the event include the North Carolina Senior Medicare Patrol Program, The Greens at Viewmont & Hickory, and Valley Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Contact the Catawba Council on Aging at 828-328-2269 for more information.