Hickory – FREE Healthier Lifestyle Healthier You!, lunch and learn for senior adults and caregivers. The event will be held at the Ridgeview Recreation Center (115 7th Ave SW, Hickory, NC, 28602) on Thursday, May 21, 10:00 am-12:30 pm. Doors will open at 9:30 am. Following the theme of Thrive From Within – The Power of Exercise, Nutrition, and Stress Relief For a Healthier Lifestyle, the event will include discussions about:

Aging Mental Health and the Benefits of Exercise – Patti Reese

The Wellness Benefits of Qi Gong and Tai Chi – Diane Christensen

The Wellness Plate: Eating Habits That Support Lifelong Health – Meg Picklesimer

FREE lunch for those who register, so call and reserve your spot! Call the Catawba Council on Aging at 828-328-2269 by Monday, May 18, to register.