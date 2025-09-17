Hickory – The timeless story of the wooden puppet who becomes a real boy will be presented on Union Square’s CommScope Stage on Saturday afternoon, September 27. Staged by students of Hickory Ballet & Performing Arts, showings will be held at 3:30 pm and again at 5:00 pm. The audience is sure to enjoy the adventures and misadventures of Pinocchio as he learns and grows. Bring a chair, and your appreciation for the magic of imagination as you enjoy the beautiful Hickory downtown and the extraordinary talent of HBPA’s students.

Autumn has signaled new growth and renewal at Hickory Ballet & Performing Arts as students have returned to the studio to participate in ballet, musical theatre, jazz, tap, acro, and more. Adults classes in ballet, tap and ballroom dance are being offered as well.

Looking ahead, HBPA will again present The Nutcracker ballet in December. It is planning to produce Percy Jackson’s The Lightning Thief as its musical theatre offering in March, and the spring ballet will be Degas and the Little Dancer. All HBPA classes are designed to nurture creativity, develop technique, and foster a sense of belonging. Whether you are a seasoned dancer or a beginner ready to explore the world of dance, HBPA classes this fall offer opportunities for you. For more information or to register for classes, visit hickoryballetpa.com, or contact info@hickoryballetpa.com.