Valdese, NC- The FFN Summer Concert Series continues with the regional sensation, the Garrett Huffman Band on July 18th! The show begins at 7:00 P.M. and continues until 10:00 P.M at Temple Field behind the Old Rock School.

The Family Friday Nights series runs every Friday night from June 6th-August 29th, featuring a different regional band each night. All concerts are FREE to the public, so bring a chair and a friend and enjoy a fabulous evening in Valdese!

Thank you to our generous local sponsors for making this event possible: Bimbo Bakeries, Catawba Valley Healthcare, UNC Health Blue Ridge, Edward jones: Steve Fisher, and Mr. B’s Fun Foods, and Foothills Broadband.

“At only 20 years old, Garrett Huffman has accomplished an impressive amount of career milestones since teaching himself how to play the guitar during the pandemic of 2020. His original music landed him a record deal with Iron Gate Records, an endorsement deal with Willow Creek Guitars, and has signed with multiple entertainment agencies.

Garrett has amassed countless fans across the United States and, on January 20, 2024, Garrett was bestowed with the esteemed “2023 Carolina CMA Entertainer of the Year” award by the Carolina Country Music Association at the House of Blues in Myrtle Beach, SC. His victory was fueled by the overwhelming support of his fan base, earning him the highest number of votes ever recorded in the history of the competition.

Garrett has graced the stage at over 350 shows across North and South Carolina, as well as Tennessee, since his performance debut in 2021.” (From garretthuffman.com/presskit)

Concessions will be available for purchase courtesy of Faith Community Church! Enjoy fresh popcorn, nachos, soft pretzels, candy, ice cream, drinks and more- all for a great local cause! The 50/50 raffle will also be available for those looking to try their luck!

Take a break from the dance floor to enjoy your favorite lawn games: Cornhole, Frisbee, giant checkers, football, and more! Concert attendees are also encouraged to explore the downtown district of Valdese! Enjoy local cuisine and distinctive shops just a short walk from the concert site at Temple Field!

For more information on Valdese Summer events and a full lineup of the FFN series, please go to visitvaldese.com or call Valdese Community Affairs at 828-879-2129.