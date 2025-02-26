Hickory – Due to its growing popularity, the Carolina Caring Good Mourning Coffee Group has added a new location to its 2025 schedule: Fryeday Coffee Roasters in Lowell, NC.

Good Mourning Coffee meets in-person from 9:00am-10:00am on the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of each month. Participants may join us at either location:

Hickory Location – IHOP, 2415 US Hwy 70 SE, Hickory NC

Lowell Location – Fryeday Coffee Roasters, 108 E 1st ST, Lowell, NC

This is an informal time of sharing coffee, conversation, and connection with others in your community who are also on a journey of healing. No registration is needed. This support group is free. For more information please call 828.466.0466 or visit carolinacaring.org/support.

ABOUT CAROLINA CARING

Founded in 1979, Carolina Caring is an independent, community-based, nonprofit healthcare provider. It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses, and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine and hospice care for all ages, primary care, and grief counseling. Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Charlotte Region.