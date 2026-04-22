Hickory – Celebrate Earth Day and Arbor Day with the City of Hickory and the Community Appearance Commission (CAC) during the fifth annual Green Fest at the Hickory Farmers Market on Saturday, April 25. Learn how to “be green” by protecting and preserving our natural environment.

From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., the community is invited to stop by the City of Hickory’s booths for free potted trees (white flowering dogwood, Washington hawthorn, sourwood, thornless honey locust, and golden raintree), free milkweed seeds to attract monarch butterflies, vegetable and herb seeds, assorted plant starts, additional giveaways, and information about environmental stewardship.

Representatives from the CAC and several City departments will be available to share important information about solid waste collection and recycling, tree and landscape maintenance, plant propagation, stormwater management, and litter reduction and cleanup efforts.

Attendees that stop by the City of Hickory booths can also take the Hickory Litter Quitter pledge, sign up for monthly City e-newsletters, and register to win a native plant for spring landscaping.

“The Community Appearance Commission is happy to share potted trees and milkweed seed packets with local residents in our continued efforts to promote tree planting, biodiversity, and preservation throughout the Hickory community,” said Wilson Elliott, CAC liaison and planner for the City of Hickory.

Trees provide multiple benefits to a community when properly planted and maintained. They help to improve the visual appeal of a neighborhood, increase property values, reduce home cooling costs, remove air pollutants, and provide wildlife habitat, among many other benefits.

Native milkweed plants support the natural environment and biodiversity, especially the endangered monarch butterfly species. They attract beneficial insects that help with pest control and reduce common pests like aphids, leafhoppers, thrips, and even stink bugs.

Green Fest and the Hickory Farmers Market will take place under The Sails on the Square in downtown Hickory. For more information about the Community Appearance Commission and City of Hickory departments, please visit www.hickorync.gov.

Community members stop by the City of Hickory booths during Green Fest 2025.