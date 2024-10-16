Spencer, NC – The N.C. Transportation Museum is bringing family fun to Halloween Oct. 19, 26, and 27, 2024.

Bring your little monsters and ghouls for our Halloween event! The Halloween Train is a family-friendly event that will include Halloween themed train rides, hayrides, games, temporary tattoos, music, candy stops, a costume contest for kids, scavenger hunt, and more.

The Halloween Train event happens Saturday, Oct. 19 and October 26 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. with train rides at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. There will be a costume contest at 11:45 a.m. and 2:45 p.m. both days. The final day is Sunday, Oct. 27 from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. with train rides at 1 p.m., 2 p.m., and 3 p.m. and a costume contest at 2:45 p.m.

Come dressed in your best family-friendly Halloween costume and enjoy all the Halloween Train has to offer with a combination ticket that includes event admission and a train ride. Combination ticket prices range from $15-$19 and are free for children under 3. Ticket prices for event admission without a train ride range from $7-$9 and are free for children under 3. Lifetime and Family Platinum members are free, and all other members are half price. Prices listed do not include taxes or fees. Tickets can be purchased at the N.C. Transportation Museum’s website at https://www.nctransportationmuseum.org/halloween-train/.

The Scarecrow Stroll is also offered at the museum, Oct. 12-27, featuring scarecrows across the museum’s grounds, created by local businesses, civic groups, community organizations and individuals. It is yet another fun addition to your visit included in your admission. During your stroll, pick and vote for your favorite.

For more information about the event, go to https://www.nctransportationmuseum.org/halloween-train/ or call the N.C. Transportation Museum at 704-636-2889.

The N.C. Transportation Museum is located at 1 Samuel Spencer Dr., Spencer, N.C.