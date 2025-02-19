Vale, NC – The monthly Community Square Dance series is back! Journey into the past to learn square dances, reels, step dances, and other forms of dance practiced in southern Appalachia. Enjoy live music as a dance caller leads you throughout the evening. Square dances are fun for all ages and no prior experience is required! The next Community Square Dance is February 25th, from 5-7 p.m. Cost: Adults: $10; Youth 13-18: $5; Children 12 & under: Free.

Community square dances are attended by young and old, couples and single people, and anyone interested in getting out, moving, listening to live music, and enjoying fellowship with others in the community. Beginners are welcome, and all dances are taught.

We invite people of all backgrounds and ages into our dance community to enjoy an oral tradition passed down for hundreds of years. The Hickory Music Factory’s “Old Time String Band” and a dance caller will lead you throughout the evening. We will primarily draw upon the traditional social dances of America.

Journey into the past and learn square dances, step dances, reels, and other dance forms practiced in Southern Appalachia. These distinctive folk dances are the culmination of the many heritages that settled in this region. Folk dancing today is built on the European, African American, and Native American traditions of our past, but they are very much alive in the present.

You can help bring them to life by attending this inter-generational dance. Children must be accompanied by an adult. All ages are welcome, and no experience is necessary.

If you play an instrument and want to experience performing old-time music, please contact Liam Bailey from the Hickory Music Factory at [email protected].

Tickets at https://www.hartsquare.com/events/monthly-community-square-dance-feb-25

Hart Square is located at 5055 Hope Rd, Vale, NC 28168.