HCT Season 75 Trivia Night Series Returns At Duke’s, January 25

Hickory – Hickory Community Theatre (HCT) announces their next night of live trivia fun on Thursday, January 25th at 7:30PM, in partnership with Anita Doran, Andrew Straw and Duke’s Restaurant and Wine Bar. This event invites guests to test their trivia knowledge, earn prizes, and support community theatre.

Guests are invited to organize teams of up to six people. The contest will consist of three rounds of ten questions inspired by birds, Disney, current events and other thematically related topics. Prizes, including complimentary tickets to HCT performances, will be awarded to the three top-scoring teams. Food and beverage will be available for purchase during the event, with 10% of sales to be donated to HCT creative and community programming.

This is the first of three HCT Season 75 Trivia Night events scheduled for 2024. The next events will be Thursdays, May 9th and June 13th, at 7:30PM.

The event will take place in the Main Cellar City Club at Duke’s Restaurant and Wine Bar. The club is located on the floor below the main dining space, and is accessible from both Main St SW and 1st Ave NW. Admission is free and no reservations are required. For more information, you can reach the Hickory Community Theatre Box Office at (828) 328-2283, or email [email protected].