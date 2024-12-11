Hickory – The Hickory Choral Society transforms lives through performance, support of music education, and the advancement of social harmony in the North Carolina Foothills and beyond.

We hope to see you this weekend at Corinth Reformed Church in Hickory at concerts this Friday, Dec. 13 and Saturday, Dec. 14 at 3PM or 7:30 PM and on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 15 at 3 PM!

THAT GINGERBREAD FEELING

This Christmas, let the Hickory Choral Society bring you “that gingerbread feeling”—the warmth and nostalgia we hold dear during the holidays. This year’s program takes you on a journey through the music of classic holiday movies, including Home Alone, The Snowman, A Charlie Brown Christmas, Lemon Drop Kid, A Christmas Story, The Polar Express, and more. For many, these familiar songs are woven into cherished traditions, stirring memories of joyful scenes, cozy gatherings, and heartfelt moments.

In Home Alone, John Williams’s music underscores Kevin’s longing for “that gingerbread feeling” as he watches a family celebrate together. In A Charlie Brown Christmas, music the singing of “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing” carries the characters through their search for the true meaning of the season. With over 100 voices and a full orchestra, we’ll recreate the sounds of these iconic scenes, immersing you in the spirit of the holiday season.

The program’s familiar selections make this concert especially welcoming for first-time concertgoers while still offering longtime choral fans plenty to enjoy. The mix of movie music and traditional holiday pieces will appeal to audiences of all ages, creating a celebration of the season that feels both fresh and warmly familiar. Gather your family and friends, and join the Hickory Choral Society as we share the music, memories, and joy of the season. We look forward to celebrating together!

Hickory Choral Society sincerely thanks the Concert Underwriters for their support of this concert including Lee and Cindy Combs, Elizabeth and Michael Philhower, Vanguard Furniture, George Clay and Sandra Pait, and Carolina Ear, Nose and Throat. Hickory Choral Society is a funded affiliate of Arts Culture Catawba.

All concerts are free to the public, but those who choose to donate to the organization may be afforded membership benefits, such as preferred and reserved seating, reserved parking, and more. The 2024-25 season memberships are available.

Corinth Reformed Church is located at 150 16th Ave NW, Hickory, NC 28601.