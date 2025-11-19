Hickory – Multi-talented Actor Returns to the Director’s Chair for Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

Jenni Canterbury, who made her Hickory Community Theatre debut in The Little Mermaid, is directing the upcoming production of the holiday favorite Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. Performances begin on Friday, December 5 and continue through Saturday, December 20 in the Jeffers Theatre.

Although this is not Canterbury’s first time directing, she co-directed Rock of Ages in 2023 with Eric Seale, Rudolph is her first time solo. Added to that, she will also be doing the choreography and playing the role of Hermey the Elf.

“I’ve been performing at HCT since 2014,” she said, “and ever since then it’s felt like home. And what better full directorial debut than THE Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer? I’m really enjoying working with a lot of people who are newer to theatre, and it’s been pretty fun to get my feet wet as Choreographer too.”

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer is a heartwarming stage adaptation of the beloved 1964 Rankin/Bass television classic. This cherished tale of friendship, acceptance, and Christmas cheer is perfect for families looking to create lasting holiday memories together.

Performances: December 5th through 20th, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sundays at 2:30pm and Thursday, December 18th at 7:30pm.

Tickets: $18 adults / $12 students and youth, ages 3-18. This show is recommended for age three and up. Visit hickorytheatre.org or call 828-328-2283 to purchase.

Hickory Community Theatre is a funded affiliate of Arts Culture Catawba and receives sustaining support from the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

Season 77 support is provided by The City of Hickory, A Cleaner World, Shurtape Technologies, Acuña & Acuña Dentistry, and BelleAge.

Step Into the Spotlight—Auditions Open for Two Upcoming Shows

Hickory Community Theatre invites performers of all identities, backgrounds, and abilities to audition for two bold musical productions: Be More Chill and The Trail to Oregon. Whether prefer your musicals dramatic or more on the farcical side, there’s a place for you in our spotlight.

Auditions for Be More Chill will be held on Monday and Tuesday, November 24 and 25 at 6:30pm

Auditions for The Trail to Oregon will be Monday and Tuesday, January 12 and 13 at 6:30pm.

For full details on roles, requirements, and what to prepare, visit hickorytheatre.org/audition.