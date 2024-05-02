Hickory – Hickory FC is proud to announce the debut of its new semi-professional soccer team, set to ignite the passion for the beautiful game in Hickory and the surrounding communities. The team is thrilled to take the field for its first match on Saturday, May 4th, at 7 pm at Moretz Stadium on the campus of Lenoir-Rhyne University.

Hickory FC will play in the National Premiere Soccer League (NPSL), a highly competitive league that spans the entire United States. The NPSL had 13 alums selected in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft, which speaks to the quality of play fans can expect.

Backed by a dedicated ownership group and driven coaching staff, Hickory FC is poised to bring high-quality soccer to the area. The team is eager to showcase their talent and commitment to excellence on the field, embodying the spirit of sportsmanship and camaraderie that defines the game.

“We couldn’t be more excited to kick off our inaugural season here in Hickory,” said Jonathan Rink, VP of Operations for Hickory FC. “The support and enthusiasm from the community have been incredible, and we can’t wait to give back with an unforgettable season.”

“It has been a long time coming but the season is finally around the corner and we could not be more excited. Our players are eager to get together, practice and prepare so we can start the season out with a fantastic result in the opening game in front of our fans. Being able to jell and learn to compete as a group is going to be crucial in order for us to get in the winning column from the first match fixture,” said Carlos Rubio, Head Coach.

Hickory FC invites all soccer enthusiasts, families, and sports fans alike to join them at Moretz Stadium for an electrifying evening of soccer on May 4th. With a promise of exciting play and a vibrant atmosphere, the team looks forward to creating lasting memories for fans of all ages.

For more information about Hickory FC, including ticketing details, merchandise, and the full season schedule, visit www.hickoryfc.com or follow us on social media.