Hickory – Hickory Fire Department appreciates the outpouring of love and support from the community and agencies across the state in the wake of Hickory Firefighter Jake Bridges’ passing. Crews from several North Carolina fire departments are staffing Hickory fire stations to provide coverage and give Hickory firefighters time to process and grieve Jake’s passing.

Hickory Fire Chief Matt Hutchinson stated, “We and the family of Jake Bridges have been overwhelmed with the support from our community, fellow emergency services, and our partner agencies. There is no way to thank every individual that has touched our department during this difficult time.”

Those wishing to honor Jake and show support financially may consider the following two options:

If you would like to send condolences or a donation to his family, it can be sent directly to Hickory Fire Department at 19 2nd St Dr NE, Hickory, NC 28601. Checks can be written to Hickory Fire Department Jake Bridges Funds. All donations will go to his family.

In place of flowers, the family suggests making donations to the North Carolina Fallen Fighters Foundation at NCFFF, PO Box 144, Mocksville, NC 27028, or online at www.ncfff.org.

Photo: Jake Bridges