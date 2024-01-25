Hickory – It’s that time again for Hickory Soup Kitchen’s Spaghetti Supper Fundraiser on Friday, January 26, from 4:30pm-7:30pm.

Since 1994 the Hickory Soup Kitchen Spaghetti Supper has been a must attend evening! The Sauce is prepared and served fresh by our Board of Directors. Bring your friends and family and don’t miss this great opportunity to help a great cause.

Tickets are on sale now for $10.

Hickory Soup Kitchen is located at 110 2nd Street Pl SE, Hickory, North Carolina 28602. Phone: (828) 327-4828. For more information on Hickory Soup Kitchen, please visit https://hickorysoupkitchen.org/