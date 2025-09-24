Hickory – Registration is now underway for the City of Hickory’s Youth Basketball and Indoor Soccer programs. Participation is free to all City of Hickory residents, and nonresidents can also participate by paying a $40 nonresident fee. Each participant will also purchase their team jersey to complete registration.

Online registration for both youth sports programs is available at hickory.recdesk.com.

If it is your child’s first time participating with the Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Department, a copy of his or her birth certificate must be turned in at the Administrative Offices, located at 1451 8th Street Drive NE, prior to participation.

Youth Basketball – Registration ends Oct. 15

The Youth Basketball program is offered to boys and girls ages 5-15, with different divisions by age group:

Co-ed: 6U for ages 5-6

Boys divisions: 8U for ages 7-8, 10U for ages 9-10, and 12U for ages 11-12

Girls divisions: 8U for ages 7-8, 10U for ages 9-10, and 13U for ages 11-13

Co-ed: 15U for ages 13-15

The division your child will participate in is determined by their age on Aug. 31, 2025. Participants must be 5 by Aug. 31, 2025, and players who turned 16 before Aug. 31, 2025, are no longer eligible to participate.

Basketball skills assessments, sponsored by Academy Sports & Outdoors, will be held the week of Oct. 27.

Indoor Soccer – Registration ends Oct. 22

The Indoor Soccer program is co-ed and offered to youth ages 6-15, with different divisions by age group:

8U for ages 6-8

10U for ages 9-10

12U for ages 11-12

15U for ages 13-15

The division your child will participate in is determined by their age on Aug. 31, 2025. Participants must be 6 by Aug. 31, 2025, and players who turned 16 before Aug. 31, 2025, are no longer eligible to participate.

Skills assessments will be held the week of Nov. 3. Practices and games will be held on Fridays or Saturdays.

For more information about these youth winter sports programs, or for assistance with registration, please call 828-322-7046, Ext. 2, or contact sports programmers Chris Johnson at cjohnson@hickorync.gov, Robbie Link at rlink@hickorync.gov, or Richard McKercher at rmckercher@hickorync.gov.

Photo: Kids play indoor soccer through the Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Department.