Hiddenite, NC – The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center is thrilled to showcase 10-year-old Raina Fox’s works in its November and December Emerging Artist Exhibit! At the age of ten, Raina has been honing her artistic skills since she was just two years old while spending time in her mother’s art studio.

Her passion for animals, incredible artistic talent, and kindness shine through in her art pieces.

Raina is always eager to learn new things, make new works, and expand her knowledge base.

Raina enjoys spending time with her sister Vayda and she loves to create! The Center invites the community to support and encourage local talent by visiting this charming collection of art! As always, all art exhibits featured in the Lucas Mansion are free and open to the public during the hours of 10 am – 4:30 pm on weekdays and 10 am – 3 pm on Saturdays.

For more about the Hiddenite Center, call 828-632-6966, visit hiddenitearts.org, or email [email protected].