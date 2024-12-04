In Theaters, Steaming & On Disc

Now in Theaters:

Wicked – The adaptation of the long running and beloved Broadway musical has made its way to the big screen as has Gladiator 2, the long awaited sequel to the 2000 Academy Award Winner for Best Picture.

New to Streaming:

Beatles 64 (***) is a well made new documentary produced by Martin Scorsese that captures the excitement and the frenzy of the legendary band’s impact once they made their debut on The Ed Sullivan Show. (Disney Plus)

New to Disc:

Criterion:

Paper Moon (1973) The Oscar winning comedy from Peter Bogdanovich, one of the funniest films ever made in this author’s opinion-comes to the 4K UHD format sporting an immaculate new transfer and a combination of new and archival bonus material.

Shout/Scream Factory:

Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story (1993) The biopic of the famed martial arts star makes the transition to the 4K format this week along with a few new extras.

Also getting a 4K upgrade is Mike Flanagan’s tale of a deaf writer being stalked in her rural retreat, Hush (2016). The latter contains multiple cuts of the film along with a new commentary.

Kino:

Two late entries in the career of film director, William Friedkin, have made the leap to the 4K UHD format this week courtesy of the label. They are his adaptation of the Tracy Letts play, Bug (2007) which stars Michael Shannon and Ashley Judd, and the actioner, The Hunted (2000), which stars Tommy Lee Jones and Benicil Del Toro in the tale of an FBI tracker’s pursuit of a trained assassin. Both releases include commentary tracks and featurettes.

All seven of the Bing Crosby/Bob Hope Road films have been issued together in a Blu-Ray box set for the first time entitled, On the Road with Hope and Crosby (1940-62). All of the previous extras from the separate releases have been retained.

Other new titles being issued by the label include Battle of the Commandos (1969), Revenge of the Zombies (1943), Mountains of the Moon (1990), No. 1 of the Secret Service (1977) Harrison’s Flowers (2000), The Martian Chronicles (1980) and The Lonely Man (1957). The majority of these include new commentary tracks as well.

Warner Archive:

Looney Tunes Collector’s Choice Volume 4 (1930-69) The latest collection of classic animated shorts from the studio-25 in total-has been issued and is a must for fans of classic animation. Shorts include Hopalong Casualty and Along Came Daffy.

Must Love Dogs (2005) The romantic comedy starring Diane Lane and John Cusack makes its Blu-Ray debut on the label this week as well. Archival bonus material has been retained.

That’s Entertainment (1974) The critically acclaimed compilation of the greatest moments in movie musical history has been meticulously restored in a new Blu Ray edition. Previously issued extras are included.

Humoresque (1946) Joan Crawford is a socialite who falls head over heels for a violinist in this classic melodrama now getting a Blu-Ray facelift.

