Hickory – The Catawba Valley Interfaith Council will hold its annual meeting of the assembly on Thursday, June 26 at 6:30 at Temple Beth Shalom in Hickory. There will be a brief business session to (re)elect board members, followed by presentations on “Minding the Gap” focused on lifting up local organizations that are working to find ways to fill gaps created by decreased funding.

Hickory NAACP presenters include Barbara Appling, Betty Lohr, and Melvin Truiett, who will take a look at two mentoring programs- MAST, Mentors and Students Together, a partnership with NAACP, Viewmont Elementary School and St. Luke’s Methodist Church, and Ridgeview Men of Action and their work with high school males.

Sylvia Helton and Raquel from the Unitarian Universalist Church of Catawba Valley will present on how “Diving Deeper” is meeting local school needs, and Libby Brown, a community volunteer, will present on “Just Serve” and its work.

CVIC is a local not-for-profit organization of faith-based and secular communities in the Catawba Valley serving as a catalyst for hope and cooperating for the purpose of dialogue, information sharing, and celebration. Their purpose is to create a more compassionate community and honor the rich diversity of religious, spiritual, and secular traditions in the community.