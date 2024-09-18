Hickory – The Catawba Valley Interfaith Council invites the public to join them for a Prayers for Peace vigil from 12 noon until 3 pm on September 21 at Grace Chapel on the Lenoir Rhyne campus in Hickory. Every few minutes a prayer for peace will be delivered in a different language.

Worshippers are invited to enter, stay as long as they wish, and upon leaving Grace Chapel, light a candle and offer a personal prayer for peace. Languages include Malaysian, Dutch, Spanish, German, Chinese, Hebrew, Sanskrit, Italian, Russian, Swahili, and ASI.

CVIC is a local not-for-profit organization of faith-based and secular communities in the Catawba Valley serving as a catalyst for hope and cooperating for the purpose of dialogue, information sharing, and celebration. Their purpose is to create a more compassionate community and honor the rich diversity of religious, spiritual, and secular traditions in the community.