Hickory – Get in some laughs before the year ends with James Gregory, “the Funniest Man in America” when he makes his tenth annual appearance on the Mainstage at the Hickory Community Theatre on Sunday, December 31st at 8pm.

“I like doing the show earlier in the evening so folks can still get to their parties and celebrate with their family or friends,” said the comedian. “Besides, I’m too old for that midnight, ball-drop kind of stuff.”

Tickets are $60 each. Tickets may be purchased online at hickorytheatre.org/box-office or by phoning the box office at 828-328-2283.

PHOTO: James Gregory brings his down-home, southern comedy style to the Hickory Community Theatre for a one-night performance on New Year’s Eve at 8:00pm. Tickets and information at hickorytheatre.org. (photo courtesy of the artist).