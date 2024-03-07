Hickory – Jon Reep announces in collaboration with Lorin Weaver of the Hickory Smokehouse (1986) and himself that they are introducing their new BBQ Sauce “South In Ya Mouth” to be sold online (jonreep.com) and throughout the South in specialty stores and destination grilling retailers and BBQ Restaurants that want to add a featured BBQ sauce different than their BBQ sauce.

South In Ya Mouth has a little bit of North Carolina Eastern-style vinegar, North Carolina Western-style tomato base and South Carolina Mustard making it a great sauce for pork, beef, chicken, ribs, and more. Their sauce can be used as a moping sauce or a table sauce.

Presently the sauce is available as Original and Hot 18 oz. bottles, half a gallon, gallons for food service, and 2 and 4 18 oz. bottle gift boxes with a holiday theme and gift boxes during the year for house warmings, neighbors, friends, relatives, and that grilling master in your life. Coming soon Jon Reep Carolina Reeper Hilariously Hot BBQ Sauce will be announced.

Currently, in the local area, it’s available at the Olde Hickory Station, Fresh Market in Hickory, Espy Hardware in Hildebran, Ace Hardware in Bethlehem, 1841 Café in Lenoir, StokeRidge Tavern & Grill in Oak Ridge, NC, and Fresh Market in Denver, NC. There will be more announcements as more retail shops come in. They will be sampling regularly so please visit or inquire about local stores when the sampling will be featured.

More products will be marketed and sold under the “South In Ya Mouth” brand in the future.

For Bulk, wholesale, and restaurant orders please get in touch with Lorin Weaver at [email protected].