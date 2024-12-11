Vale, NC – Join us for a behind-the-scenes tour of Hart Square Village at Christmastime. Join us for an intimate, hour-long, guided tour by lantern light focused on early American holiday traditions, customs, and decor. See the village decorated and lit for the holiday season, and join our guides for an inside look at the story behind Hart Square Village. Hot apple cider and cookies will be provided at the conclusion of your tour.

Cabins included: Chapel of Peace, Wright, Detter, and Rhodes Cabins

Tours times available from 5 – 7 p.m.

Tickets: $30 per person and available online at https://www.hartsquare.com/

Hart Square Village is located at 5055 Hope Rd, Vale, NC, United States, North Carolina 28168.