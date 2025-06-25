Hickory – The sights, sounds, and thrills of the classic American carnival are rolling into town as James E. Strates Shows, one of North America’s premier outdoor amusement providers, proudly presents the Hickory Summer Fair—opened Thursday, June 19 and running through Sunday, June 29 at Hickory Motor Speedway (3130 Hwy 70 SE, Newton).

This family-friendly event promises unforgettable memories with over 25 state-of-the-art amusement rides, including crowd favorites like the Sky Flyer, Dream Wheel, and the whimsical Monkey Maze. Little ones can enjoy their own adventure in a dedicated Kiddieland, while parents and grandparents revisit childhood memories on the timeless carousel.

Fairgoers will be tempted by the irresistible aroma of classic midway eats—from hot, golden French fries with vinegar to melt-in-your-mouth funnel cakes dusted in powdered sugar. Games of skill, live energy, and nonstop fun await at every turn.

The Fair opens at 5:00 PM Monday through Friday, and at 2:00 PM on Saturdays and Sundays, with daily closing at 10:00 PM. Admission is just $5 for adults, and children get in FREE. Parking is also free. Ride tickets are 50 cents each, with most attractions requiring 4 to 5 tickets. Looking to save? Fairgoers can take advantage of our unlimited ride wristbands—just $25 Monday through Thursday, and $30 Friday through Sunday for a full day of fun!

For more information visit www.facebook.com/HickoryCarnival