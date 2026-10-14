Hickory – Lenoir-Rhyne University will welcome alumni, students, families and friends back to campus for Homecoming Weekend, Oct. 16–17. The weekend will bring together milestone reunions, longtime traditions and opportunities to reconnect, along with a look toward LR’s future as the university breaks ground on Eastside Commons, a new living-learning community that will accommodate 246 students. Homecoming festivities culminate Saturday afternoon as the Bears face Wingate at Moretz Stadium.

On Saturday, Oct. 17, the Bears will take on the Wingate Bulldogs, with kickoff set for 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for children ages 3–12, and free for children 2 and under. Tickets may be purchased online at lrbears.com.

The classes of 1976, 1986, 2001 and 2016 will celebrate milestone reunions during Homecoming 2026, with special gatherings planned throughout the weekend. While many activities are free and open to the public, most require advance registration at www.lr.edu/homecoming.

Friday, Oct. 16

38th Annual Hanley H. Painter Memorial Golf Tournament

Lake Hickory Country Club, Catawba Springs Course | Tee times 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Start Homecoming Weekend on the links with LR’s annual golf tournament, a longstanding tradition that blends camaraderie and competition. Golfers may bring their own foursomes or be paired with a group. Proceeds benefit LR Athletics/Bears Club. Registration required.

Class of 1976 50th Reunion

5–9 p.m. | President’s Residence, Dassow University Commons

6 p.m. | Class of 1976 Reunion Photo

Hosted at the President’s Residence in Dassow University Commons, the Class of 1976 proudly celebrates its 50th reunion. The evening will feature heavy hors d’oeuvres, an open bar of beer and wine, and a specialty class gift. Registration required. Cost: $30 per person.

Classes of 2001 and 2016 Reunion

5:30–7 p.m. | City Walk Brewing and Distilling

The classes of 2001 and 2016 celebrate 25 and 10 years since graduation at City Walk Brewing and Distilling. Reunion guests can enjoy complimentary appetizers and a cash bar of beer and wine before the Homecoming Kickoff. Registration requested.

Homecoming Kickoff

7–10 p.m. | City Walk Brewing and Distilling

Located along the Hickory City Walk, City Walk Brewing and Distilling hosts this year’s Homecoming Kickoff celebration. Just minutes from campus and downtown, the venue offers a lively setting to begin the weekend with free appetizers, a cash bar and the company of Bears of all generations. Registration requested.

Saturday, Oct. 17

Eastside Commons Groundbreaking Ceremony

9 a.m. | Eastside Commons Site, former Cline Gym/Highland Hall site

Celebrate the start of construction on Lenoir-Rhyne’s first new residence hall on the Hickory campus in nearly 25 years. Designed as a living-learning community for first-year students, Eastside Commons represents a significant investment in the student experience and the future growth of the university.

Homecoming Parade

10:30–11 a.m. | Stasavich Place

Start Saturday with the annual Homecoming Parade. Floats, spirited performances and participation from student groups, alumni and community partners will fill Stasavich Place. Arrive early to claim a spot along the parade route.

Homecoming Pre-Game Barbecue

11 a.m.–1 p.m. | Shaw Plaza and Cromer Center

Get ready for the football game with a pre-game lunch from Windy City Grill in Hickory, family-friendly games, music and LR spirit. Sponsored by the Alumni Association, the Pre-Game Barbecue will take place on Shaw Plaza in front of the Cromer Center and is open to all alumni and their guests. Registration requested.

Homecoming Football Game: Lenoir-Rhyne vs. Wingate

2 p.m. | Moretz Stadium

Cheer on the LR Bears as they take on the Wingate Bulldogs. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for children ages 3–12, and free for children 2 and under. Tickets may be purchased online at lrbears.com.

Class of 1986 40th Reunion

5:30–9 p.m. | Alex and Lee George Hall

6 p.m. | Class of 1986 Reunion Photo

The Class of 1986 celebrates 40 years of LR Bear pride at Alex and Lee George Hall. Reconnect with classmates over heavy hors d’oeuvres, beer and wine, and a commemorative class gift. Registration required. Cost: $30 per person.