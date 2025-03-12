Hickory – The second of this semester’s three-part First Friday lecture series at Lenoir-Rhyne University will take place Friday, March 14 at 10 a.m. in the Center for Teaching and Learning in Rudisill Library. This event will feature Kimberly Price, Ph.D., associate professor of public health and director of the Master of Public Health program at Lenoir-Rhyne University. Price’s presentation is entitled “Health is LIT! Using Peer-Led Interventions to Promote Health Literacy for Vaccine Awareness.” Vaccination is a critical public health measure for preventing infectious diseases, but its acceptance is influenced by misinformation. This session will explore vaccine literacy and infodemiology.

First Friday lectures are free and open to the public. They will also be livestreamed via Zoom. Additional details may be found at https://www.lr.edu/first-fridays.

Photo: Kimberly Price.