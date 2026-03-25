Lenoir, NC – Born in 1948, Bill Stronach graduated Lenoir High School in 1966. He earned an Associate Arts Degree in Business Administration from Lees McCrae College, and

Bachelor of Science Degrees in both Fine Arts and Industrial Arts from Appalachian State University. Beloved in Caldwell County for decades as an artist and educator,

Bill has no plans to show his work in the future, making this the last opportunity to see the work and have the chance to purchase it for one’s own collection.

Stronach taught 3D Design at CCC&TI, covering both sculpture and jewelry from 2001-2008. His students included Thomas Thielemann, who

later became Director of the Art Department at CCC&TI, production ceramicist Karen Banks and her son, blacksmith Marc Banks.

Between 2000 and 2010, Bill was recruited from the Broyhill Color Lab to Bernhardt as Director of Finishing, retiring as Director of the Bernhardt Color Lab.

Through the years, he has shown in over forty art shows, both solo and group shows, from Florida to Montana to California.

His home is both his gallery and his workshop, including two basement furnaces, where he does his own forging in steel, copper, aluminum and brass.

Bill’s wood carving includes walnut, chestnut and other woods. When asked what he enjoys most about working with wood, he explains that “metal is forgiving, but with wood, you are challenged to work with what is right there, in the wood.

I make one-of-a-kind pieces, one at a time, and I concentrate on shape, textures, color and unity.

I like to blend different shapes and materials into a single pleasing form.”

The show will remain on exhibit at the Western NC Sculpture Center Gallery in Happy Valley through Saturday, June 27.

Gallery hours are Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 5pm. In addition to Bill’s work, the show includes work by other artists from across the U.S., both 2-D and 3-D, and items made in the WNC Sculpture Studio.

The Sculpture Center is located on the historic Patterson School Foundation campus nine miles north of Lenoir on Highway 268 at 4612 Patterson School Drive.

The Western NC Sculpture Park is open daily, and includes over one hundred sculptures in a walkable setting, both family- friendly and dog- friendly.

Bill will present an Artist’s Talk about his work on Sunday, June 27th at the closing of the show, at 5 pm. Admission is free, and all are invited to attend the talk and a closing reception.

For more information, contact www.wncsculpture.org