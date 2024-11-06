Hickory – The City of Hickory will host its annual holiday season kickoff event, the Lowes Foods Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting, on Friday, Nov. 22. Lowes Foods has been the sponsor of this festive event since the first year.

A special procession of the Fallen Heroes ministry to honor fallen soldiers from North Carolina will begin at 5:45 p.m., preceding the parade, which will directly follow.

Hal Row has been selected as the grand marshal of the parade this year and will lead the floats, vehicles, and participants through downtown. Row is the longtime host of WHKY Radio’s First Talk with Hal Row, a live morning talk show dedicated to local news and infotainment for the Greater Hickory Metro. A strong supporter of the Hickory community, Row also volunteers his emcee skills for many local community events throughout the year.

Parade entries will be announced as they pass by the parking deck on First Avenue NW. A committee of community leaders and volunteers will serve as judges of the parade and give awards for Most Creative, Most Christmas Spirit, Best Well-Crafted Theme, and Best Overall.

At the conclusion of the parade, Santa’s float will stop at Union Square so he can light the Christmas tree in downtown Hickory. Holiday music will be performed by Hickory Music Factory until 8:30 p.m.

Although Santa will be departing for the North Pole after the tree lighting, a winter wonderland snow globe will be on Union Square for attendees to enter and take photographs.

The Newton Depot Christmas Layout, sponsored by the Newton Depot Authority, will display two beautiful 8-foot by 6-foot trains and a moving trolley on The Sails on the Square Stage for all to see.

Jeff Kincaid Insurance Group will offer free hot chocolate under The Sails on the Square.

Many downtown businesses will remain open throughout the event and offer specials, making the evening a great time for patrons to begin their holiday shopping.

The parade will follow the following route:

• Parade starts at the intersection of 4th St NW and 1st Ave NW

• Continues on 1st Ave NW towards City Hall

• Turns right on N Center St

• Turns right on Main Ave NW

• Continues through Union Square and exits on Main Ave NW (Santa will be dropped off at Union Square before exiting downtown)

For more information about the City of Hickory’s Lowes Foods Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting, please visit www.hickorync.gov/christmasparade.