Hickory – The first of this semester’s three-part First Friday lecture series at Lenoir-Rhyne University will take place Friday, October 4 at 10 a.m. in Rudisill Library room 127 and will feature Michael R. Stiff, Ph.D., associate professor of biology at Lenoir-Rhyne University. Stiff’s presentation is entitled “Cotton Biotechnology for a Sustainable Present: Student Research on the Fabric of Our Future.” Attendees will learn about the challenges we face in producing the most versatile textile fiber in the world and the solutions LR students explore.

First Friday lectures are free and open to the public. They will also be livestreamed via Zoom. Additional details may be found at https://www.lr.edu/first-fridays.