Hickory – The Hickory Community Theatre is thrilled to announce the casting of two pivotal roles in its upcoming production of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, the Broadway musical adaptation of Roald Dahl’s beloved story. Rian Rogers will take the stage as the plucky Charlie Bucket, while Paul David Kurts will bring warmth and wit to the role of Grandpa Joe.

Rogers, a Hickory resident since the age of one, makes her debut in a leading role with this production. Born in Peoria, Illinois, she has spent the last 14 years growing up in the Hickory theatre community. Audiences may recognize her from her recent roles in Clever Clever Katia, Tiny Tim’s Christmas Carol, and Matilda at HCT, along with appearances in Elf, Alice in Wonderland, and Willy Wonka at the Green Room. Reflecting on her experience in Charlie, Rogers shares, “The people I’ve met and the feeling of accomplishment are my favorite parts of this production. This is my first lead role, and I’m so excited to bring Charlie to life.”

Paul David Kurts joins Rogers in the role of Grandpa Joe, bringing years of stage experience and a deep affection for the HCT family. Kurts made his HCT debut in the ensemble of Les Misérables in 2014 and has since appeared in prominent roles in Mamma Mia! and Evita. His regional theatre credits include playing Dan in Next to Normal at Theatre Statesville and The Miracle Worker at The Hub. A retired Air Force veteran, Kurts moved to Hickory in 2011 after 23 years of military service. “I love this role because Grandpa Joe is funny, mischievous, and really loves his grandson,” Kurts says. “The friendships and camaraderie I’ve found at HCT make this role especially meaningful.”

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory follows the heartwarming story of Charlie Bucket, a young boy from humble beginnings, who finds one of the five coveted Golden Tickets to the mysterious Wonka Chocolate Factory. Alongside Grandpa Joe, Charlie embarks on a fantastical adventure through a world of pure imagination, encountering peculiar characters and uncovering life lessons in the most unexpected ways.

Don’t miss this vibrant production that captures the wonder and whimsy of Dahl’s world and brings it to life on stage!

Performances of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory will run from Friday, November 29 through Saturday, December 14, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2:30pm. There will be an additional performance on Thursday, December 12 at 7:30pm. This show is recommended for ages seven and up.

Tickets are available online at hickorytheatre.org or by phone at 828-328-2283. Prices are $18 for adults and $12 for youth/students.

PHOTO: Paul David Kurts (left) plays Grandpa Joe and Rian Rogers is Charlie in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.