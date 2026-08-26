Morganton, NC – Experience the Morganton Festival, presented by UNC Health Blue Ridge, on September 11 & 12 in downtown Morganton. Enjoy over 250 vendors with crafts, food, rides, and games for all ages.

The festival features free music each evening on the Courthouse Square Stage, dancers, acrobats and theater talents on the Pepsi Stage and wonderous amazements on the Kid Zone stage with rides, games, and activities for children and teens.

In addition to the entertainment there is fun with rides and games, food for all ages, plus over a mile of arts and crafts vendors!

The festival features two stages of free entertainment, including local musicians and tribute bands like SEPTEMBER (Earth, Wind & Fire), playing from 7:30–9:00pm and Purple Madness (Prince) playing from 9:30–11:00pm on Friday night. Headliner Eddie 9V from 8:30 PM to 10:00 PM and Dirty Grass Soul at 6:30 PM on Saturday evening.

The ever popular Kids Zone and Teen Zone has ticketed rides and games along with the FREE craft area known as Litter Critters, for children grades 5th and under. For teens and fun-loving adults, the Teen Zone (located on North Sterling Street) features a Wild West Mechanical Bull, a new lion climb/slide, a 4 Man Tug-N-Dunk, and an inflatable obstacle course. This year we are also bringing back the inflatable option for children 4 and under!

Saturday offers more shopping, family activities, and performances from groups like Tumblemania, Sherri’s School of Dance, and Southern Swag Dance Academy.

The festival is also sponsored by Case Farms, North Carolina Education Lottery, Pepsi, Seiren North America, Paramount Automotive, SanStone Health & Rehabilitation, The Paper, KICKS 103.3, The News Herald, Bigfoot Country Radio, United Carolina Beverages, REMAX Southern Lifestyles, Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center, CoMPAS X-Stream, CoMMA, Republic Services of NC, Atlantic Bay Mortgage, Law Offices of John W. Alexander, PLLC, TWFG Jeff Kincaid Insurance, WNC Plumbing & Drain Services, Window World of Catawba Valley and Packaging Corporation of America.

Come play in the streets and be a part of this memory making event on September 11th & 12th in downtown Morganton. The festival is an animal-free event and will go on rain or shine.

For a complete listing of all the events, contact us by phone at 828-438-5280; by email at info@morgantonfest.org; or check out the website www.morgantonfest.org.