Hickory – The City of Hickory Community Relations Council (CRC) will host the second annual Hickory Multicultural Festival on Saturday, April 26, from 4-7 p.m. in downtown Hickory.

The event brings the community together and celebrates our differences by sharing the art, music, dance, food, and other aspects of the many cultures represented in Hickory. Enjoy a full afternoon of entertainment and education from various groups.

Throughout the festival, cultural dancers and musicians will perform at different times on Union Square. Food trucks will be stationed in the Lowes Foods City Park parking lot and a variety of vendors, resources, and local organizations will have booths set up under The Sails on the Square.

The festival kicks off at 4 p.m. with the Hickory High School Marching Band Drumline and opening comments from CRC members on Union Square. The CRC will then present the annual Human Relations Awards and recognize this year’s honorees at 4:30 p.m.

“The Multicultural Festival acknowledges the vibrant tapestry of traditions, stories, and identities that unite us as a community,” said Phyllis Michaux, chair of the CRC. “We look forward to a great day of learning and celebrating together as we honor the trailblazers whose dedication to diversity and inclusion transforms our community.”

In the event of inclement weather, the festival will be moved indoors to Ridgeview Recreation Center (115 Seventh Avenue SW, Hickory, N.C. 28602).

For more information about the Hickory Multicultural Festival, please contact Community Relations Council Staff Liaison Captain Philip Demas at the Hickory Police Department at 828-261-2608 or [email protected], or CRC Chair Phyllis Michaux at 828-962-1371 or [email protected].