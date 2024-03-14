Newton, NC – The Green Room Community Theatre is thrilled to announce the “killer cast” for its production, Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express, opening in just two weeks. The show is directed by Christian Underwood and is produced by Cargo Transporters, Ken Wilkinson, and Allen Wood.

Ken Ludwig’s clever adaptation of the Agatha Christie classic boasts all the glamour, intrigue, and suspense of Christie’s celebrated novel, with a healthy dose of humor to quicken the pace. Playing the principal character, Hercule Poirot, is William Morgan who is in hot pursuit of a killer on the Orient Express. Everyone is a suspect!

Just after midnight, a snowdrift stops the Orient Express in its tracks. The luxurious train is surprisingly full for the time of the year, but by the morning it is one passenger fewer. An American tycoon lies dead in his compartment, stabbed eight times, his door locked from the inside. Isolated and with a killer in their midst, the passengers rely on detective Hercule Poirot to identify the murderer – in case they decide to strike again.

Performances are scheduled for March 15, 16, 17, 22, 23, 24. On Friday and Saturday, the performances will be at 7:30pm. On Sunday, the performances will be at 3:00pm.

Tickets are available online at https://thegreenroomtheatre.org or by calling the Box Office at 828-464-6128 (open Wednesdays – Fridays from 10:00am to 5:00pm). Ticket prices are $18 for Adults, $16 for Seniors, $14 for Students, & $8 for Children 12 and under. If you have questions about the show, please call 828-464-6583.

The Green Room Community Theatre is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County.

Photo: Cast image & names below: Front Row (R-L): MaryJo Morgan, Dorothy Collier Best, Mikeala Skelton, Kayla Rivers, Elise Yaussy, Terry Evans. Back Row (R-L): Christopher Honsacker, Kurt Sigmon, William Morgan, Alec VanOwen, Johnny Sherrill.