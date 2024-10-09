Hudson, NC – There are still tickets for sale for the Hudson Dinner Theatre production of the classic musical, “My Fair Lady.” The show runs Thursday, Friday and Saturday, October 10th, 11th, 12th, 17th, 18th and 19th at the HUB Station and Hudson Arts Center, 145 Cedar Valley Road, Hudson.

“My Fair Lady” tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a Cockney flower girl in London who is schooled by Professor Henry Higgins in an attempt to pass her off as a woman of nobility. It features such classic songs as, “Get Me to the Church on Time,” “The Rain in Spain,” “I Could Have Danced All Night” and “I’ve Grown Accustomed to Her Face,” among many others.

The show will be catered by Box Car Grille. Tickets are $37 for dinner and the show, $20 for the show only, and may be obtained in one of three ways. You can go by the HUB Station Box Office on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 10 AM and 5 PM, call the Box Office at any time at (828) 726-8871, or most conveniently, follow the Town of Hudson or the HUB Station website to the link at tix.com.