Hickory – The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) will complete railroad crossing repairs along a section of U.S. 321 in Burke County next month. Beginning at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3, the northbound inside lane of U.S. 321 will be closed just before the bridge leaving Hickory and crossing over Lake Hickory into Caldwell County.

This closure will allow crews to safely perform the necessary work. The lane is expected to reopen on Wednesday, Nov. 4, once repairs are completed. Motorists should anticipate delays, plan additional travel time, and consider alternate routes when possible. Drivers are urged to use caution and remain alert when approaching and traveling through this area.