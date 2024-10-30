Conover, NC – Neighbors Network, a local non-profit organization dedicated to providing resources and services that help adults aged 50 and older “Thrive in Community,” is excited to announce its upcoming Open House and Rededication on Saturday, November 9th, from 9:00am to 12:00pm. The event will be held at Neighbors Network’s facility, located at 502 Thornburg Dr NE, Conover.

This drop-in event is open to the public and offers an opportunity to experience some of the most popular classes and activities Neighbors Network offers. Attendees will also have the chance to meet the dedicated staff, members of the Board of Directors, and tour the facility.

The Open House schedule includes the following activities:

9:00am – 9:30am: Line Dancing

9:30am – 10:30am: Arts & Crafts

10:30am – 11:30am: Rummikub & Bridge Lessons

11:30am – 12:00pm: Strong & Balanced Class

Throughout the morning, light refreshments will be provided, and attendees will be eligible to win door prizes.

“We’re proud to serve the older adults in our community by providing programs that promote health, creativity, and connection,” said Rik Covalinski, Executive Director of Neighbors Network. “This Open House will give people a chance to see firsthand what we offer and how our activities can enrich their lives.”

Neighbors Network continues to support the community through a variety of programs and services designed to empower older adults to live vibrant, engaged lives. The organization offers a wide range of classes, including arts and crafts, health and fitness activities, and social events.

For more information about Neighbors Network or the upcoming Open House, please call 828-464-1111 or visit www.neighborsnetwork.org.