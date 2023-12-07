New To Medicare Seminar At The Newton Library, Dec. 13

Newton, NC – Are you, a friend, or a loved one turning 65? It is very important for everyone becoming eligible for Medicare to get accurate information about coverage options they must make as they approach age 65. Seniors’ Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP) Counselors from the Catawba Council on Aging will lead the information session on Wednesday, Dec. 13th at 10:00 AM to answer your questions.

Contact the Council on Aging to register at 828-328-2269. The Newton Library is located at 115 W C St, Newton, NC.