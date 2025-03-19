New To Streaming & Disc

NEW TO STREAMING:

Chaos: The Manson Murders (**) Oscar winning documentary filmmaker, Errol Morris (The Fog of War), throws his hat into the ring in the endless list of films made about the tragic murders that rocked the country in August 1969. On the surface, this one looked to have real potential, being based on Tom O’Neill’s endlessly fascinating 2019 book on the subject and entitled Chaos. Unfortunately, Morris spends too much of the film recounting things that have already been said ad infinitum and opting to not delve deep enough into the bizarre and fascinating findings recounted in O’ Neill’s book. Sadly, a real missed opportunity and a big misstep in the estimable director’s career. (Netflix)

NEW TO DISC:

Arrow:

Deep Blue Sea (1999) Genetically altered sharks are on the loose in director Renny Harlin’s box office winner now making its way to 4K UHD for the first time ever. Bonus materials include new and archival commentaries, visual essay, making of doc, interviews, trailer, image gallery and 60 page book.

Kino Lorber:

The General’s Daughter (1999) John Travolta is a military investigator probing the murder of a female office in this thriller getting a 4K upgrade this week. Extras include deleted scenes, trailers and audio commentary.

The Godsend (1980) A young couple raises an abandoned child and begins to wonder if it is the spawn of the devil himself in this horror thriller getting a Blu-Ray release from the label. Bonus materials include a new commentary and trailer.

The Black Tulip (1964) Alain Delon stars as France’s most daring masked avenger in this adaptation of the Alexandre Dumas book now getting a Blu-Ray issue. A new audio commentary is included.

Another film starring Alain Delon, the action-comedy, Half a Chance (1998), is also getting a Blu-Ray release and features a new commentary as well.

College Confidential (1960) Steve Allen, in one of his rare film roles, is a professor in hot water for conducting a survey, the subject of which is sex. Allen’s real-life wife, Jayne Meadows, costars along with such other familiar faces as Conway Twitty, Elisha Cook Jr., and Walter Winchell. The release sports a new commentary as well.

Universal:

Wolf Man (2025) Leigh Whanell’s latest attempt to reimagine the classic Universal Studios monsters comes to 4K and Blu-Ray this week.

Disney:

The recent box office winner, Moana 2 (2024), also gets a 4K and Blu-Ray release as well this week.

Criterion:

Godzilla vs. Biollante (1989) The second 1980s entry in the Godzilla series comes to 4K UHD with a great new transfer and bonus materials that include a new commentary, making of doc, deleted special effects and trailers.

Also being issued by the label on Blu-Ray is Charlie Chaplin’s overlooked silent film, A Woman of Paris (1923). Extras include video essay, commentary, deleted shots and archival footage.

Scream/Shout Factory:

Tommy (1975) Ken Russell’s film adaptation of the famed rock opera by The Who makes its 4K debut in a bare bone edition with no extras.

Warner Brothers:

The Penguin: The Complete First Season (2024) is being issued by the label in 4K and Blu-Ray editions.

Questions/comments? [email protected]