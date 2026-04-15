New In Theaters And On Disc

NOW IN THEATERS:

Faces of Death – In this attempt to breathe life into the infamous and much controversial franchise, a man whose job is to locate content for an online site, stumbles onto videos that reenact death scenes that may or may not be real.

New To Theaters And Disc

Photo: Faces of Death

NEW TO DISC:

Kino:

The Phantom (1996) Billy Zane stars in the title role of this adaptation of the King Features comic strip, now getting a 4K upgrade. A new commentary is included.

Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins (1985) Fred Ward is the character of the film’s title, the first chapter in a series that never took off but still has its fans. The first ever 4K release of the film includes a new commentary.

Death Ship (1980) Richard Crenna and George Kennedy star in this Canadian horror yarn revolving a Nazi torture ship seeking victims. The 4K debut of the feature includes two cuts of the film and multiple commentaries/ interviews.

UFOria (1985) Cindy Williams is a grocery store checkout clerk convinced extraterrestrials are among us, while her lover (Fred Ward) believes otherwise, in this scifi comedy/satire getting a 4K release. Roger Ebert was a huge fan of this one, giving it a four-star rating. Bonus materials include a new commentary.

The Oscar nominated actioner, Runaway Train (1985), revolving around prison escapees (Jon Voight, Eric Roberts) stuck on the locomotive of the film’s title, comes to 4K with a combo of archival and new extras.

Sony:

A huge hit at the Sundance Film Fest where it premiered, Groove (2000), the tale of a night in the life of kids attending a rave dance party, makes its 4K debut from the label.

The recent classic rock documentary, Becoming Led Zeppelin (2025), charting the rise and fall of the legendary rock band, gets a 4K steelbook reissue this week with previously issued bonus materials included.

Criterion:

Trouble in Paradise (1932) A high society thief and a pickpocket get romantically tangled in Ernst Lubitsch’s classic comedy, now coming to the 4K format. Bonus materials include a new video essay along with archival bonus features.

Monty Python’s Life of Brian (1979) The comedy troupe’s satirical tale of a man born at the exact same time as Jesus Christ makes the 4K leap with archival extras intact.

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