New To Theaters And Disc

NOW IN THEATERS:

Faces of Death – In this attempt to breathe life into the infamous and much controversial franchise, a man whose job is to locate content for an online site, stumbles onto videos that reenact death scenes that may or may not be real.

NEW TO DISC:

Kino:

The Phantom (1996) Billy Zane stars in the title role of this adaptation of the King Features comic strip, now getting a 4K upgrade. A new commentary is included.

Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins (1985) Fred Ward is the character of the film’s title, the first chapter in a series that never took off but still has its fans. The first ever 4K release of the film includes a new commentary.

Death Ship (1980) Richard Crenna and George Kennedy star in this Canadian horror yarn revolving a Nazi torture ship seeking victims. The 4K debut of the feature includes two cuts of the film and multiple commentaries/ interviews.

UFOria (1985) Cindy Williams is a grocery store checkout clerk convinced extraterrestrials are among us, while her lover (Fred Ward) believes otherwise, in this scifi comedy/satire getting a 4K release. Roger Ebert was a huge fan of this one, giving it a four-star rating. Bonus materials include a new commentary.

The Oscar nominated actioner, Runaway Train (1985), revolving around prison escapees (Jon Voight, Eric Roberts) stuck on the locomotive of the film’s title, comes to 4K with a combo of archival and new extras.

Sony:

A huge hit at the Sundance Film Fest where it premiered, Groove (2000), the tale of a night in the life of kids attending a rave dance party, makes its 4K debut from the label.

The recent classic rock documentary, Becoming Led Zeppelin (2025), charting the rise and fall of the legendary rock band, gets a 4K steelbook reissue this week with previously issued bonus materials included.

Criterion:

Trouble in Paradise (1932) A high society thief and a pickpocket get romantically tangled in Ernst Lubitsch’s classic comedy, now coming to the 4K format. Bonus materials include a new video essay along with archival bonus features.

Monty Python’s Life of Brian (1979) The comedy troupe’s satirical tale of a man born at the exact same time as Jesus Christ makes the 4K leap with archival extras intact.

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