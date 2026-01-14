New To Theaters & Disc

NOW IN THEATERS:

Greenland 2: Migration (** ½) Gerard Butler returns as family man, John Garrity, determined to lead his family to a new homeland after the bunker in which they were living at the end of the last film is decimated by an earthquake. There are many plot detours along the way, as earth continues to settle after its comet collision in the first film, and just enough of a story thread to keep the viewer vaguely interested. Especially for those who really dug the first installment of the adventures of the Garrity family some five years ago. Some of the CGI effects are surprisingly well done. Less of a surprise is the film’s plotting but less discerning viewers probably won’t care.

NEW TO DISC:

Paramount:

The label is reissuing the previously out-of-print 4K release of Martin Scorsese’s Bringing Out the Dead (1999), starring Nicholas Cage and Tom Sizemore. All of the previous bonus materials are being retained.

Kino:

The first of two volcano themed disaster movies released in its year, Dante’s Peak (1997), starring Pierce Brosnan and Linda Hamilton, makes the leap to the 4K format along with a new commentary.

The Oscar nominated family film, Babe (1995) and its sequel, Babe: Pig in the City (1998) are getting 4K upgrades from the label as well. New commentary tracks are included. Both films have also been bundled together in one Blu Ray set as well.

Also, the four previously announced Pink Panther film 4K upgrades (Pink Panther, Shot in the Dark, Strikes Again and Revenge of) finally are being released after an unforeseen delay of several weeks. All of the releases retain previously issued bonus material.

Warner Archive:

The label is issuing both a Blu Ray James Stewart Four Film Collection, which includes How the West was Won, Shop Around the Corner, The Naked Spur and The Mortal Storm, and a Blu Ray Robert Taylor Four Film Collection, which includes Westward the Women, Devil’s Doorway, The Last Hunt and Ivanhoe.

Arrow:

The sequel to the 2013 remake of The Evil Dead, Evil Dead Rise (2023), gets another 4K release with lots of terrific extras and nifty packaging.

Lionsgate:

New 4K upgrades from the label this week include the Stephen King adaptation, 1408 (2007) and Eli Roth’s directorial debut, Cabin Fever (2002). There are new extras included as well on these steelbook releases.

Sony:

The often-neglected entry in the career of the late Val Kilmer, Thunderheart (1992), makes its 4K debut this week just a few years after its Blu Ray debut.

Criterion:

The late Edward Yang’s masterful portrait of a year in the life of a Tapei family, Yi Yi (2000), gets a 4K upgrade this week and retains previously issued bonus materials.

Fun City Editions:

The label is issuing on Blu Ray for the first time, the Phillip Roth adaptation, Goodbye Columbus (1969), with some new bonus materials.

