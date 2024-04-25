New To Theaters & Disc

Now in Theaters:

We Grown Now (** ½) Minhal Baig’s tale of two inner city kids growing up in a Chicago project in the early 1990 is a competently made look at life for an economically challenged segment of the population of which life has not been kind. The film’s main problem is that it’s a bit too leisurely paced until tragedy strikes near the midpoint of the film and kicks things into a higher narrative gear. Having said that, it does feature great performances, a good feel for the time and place and an ending that is really quite moving. A mixed bag containing some occasional moments of greatness.

New to Disc:

Mean Girls (2004) and Mean Girls (2024) the teen comedy and its recent musical remake from this year both come to 4K UHD in new additions. Extras on the original film include commentary featurettes and deleted scenes. Extras on the Remake include music videos and featurettes.

Kino:

True Love (1989) The Sundance grand jury prize winning tale of an Italian couple preparing for their wedding, and all the attendant rituals that go along with it, comes to Blu-ray for the first time. Extras include a new commentary and interviews.

Starting Over (1979) Burt Reynolds is a magazine writer romancing nursery school teacher Jill Clayburgh after wife Candice Bergen leaves him in this comedy from director Alan Pakula making its Blu-Ray debut. Extras include a new commentary track.

Scream/Shout Factory:

The label is issuing Roman Polanski’s Death and the Maiden (1994) in a limited edition this week along with Roger Donaldson’s remake of The Getaway (1994).

Arrow:

Basket Case (1982) A man and his recently separated twin, whom he keeps in a basket, go on a murderous rampage against the doctors who separated them, in this cult horror classic now coming to 4K for the first time. Extras include tons of behind the scenes documentaries and footage, commentaries, interviews and a collectible booklet.

The Tin Star (1951) Anthony Mann directs this classic western about a veteran bounty hunter (Henry Fonda) who finds the population cowering in fear after the local sheriff is killed. He’s then tasked with teaching the town how to stand up for itself once again. Extras include a new commentary, art cards, image gallery and new interviews.

The Scarface Mob (1959) Crime fighter Elliot Ness goes on a hunt for Al Capone during the prohibition in this film directed by Phil Karlson (Walking Tall) that was originally intended as a two-part TV pilot. Extras include new video essays, the film’s trailer and a fold out poster.

Warner Archive:

The Rain People (1969) Francis Ford Coppola’s touching tale of a woman who leaves her husband and befriends a brain damaged football player on the road comes to Blu-ray for the first time ever in this new release.

Other new releases from the label this week are Devil’s Doorway (1950) and The Mask of Fu Manchu (1932)

Radiance Films:

The Shape of Night (1964) A young woman is forced into a life of prostitution after she falls in love with a hoodlum in this Japanese drama from Noburu Nakamura. Extras include a visual essay and new subtitles.

Misunderstood (1966) A British Council decides to tell his oldest son of his mother’s passing, but not the youngest, in this drama that was nominated for the Palme D’Or at Cannes. Anthony Quayle stars. Extras include interviews a visual essay and new subtitles

Criterion:

Dogfight (1991) River Phoenix and Lily Taylor star in this acclaimed romantic drama about a Marine in the early 1960s who falls for the girl that he entered into the ugly girl contest of the film’s title. Extras on the first ever Blu-Ray release include audio commentary, new interviews and a trailer.

Capelight Pictures:

Hansel and Gretel (1987) David Warner and Hugh Pollard star in this updated version of the children’s literary classic from the Cannon Group. No extras.

Questions/comments? [email protected]