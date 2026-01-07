New To Theaters, Steaming And Disc

NOW IN THEATERS:

Marty Supreme (***) Josh Safdie’s first solo effort after splitting with his brother, Benny, stars Timothy Chalamet (in a pretty compelling performance) as a self-involved ping pong player in 1950s NYC. The film mainly concerns itself with subplots involving the title character’s schemes to get to Japan to prove himself again after hitting rock bottom. If you don’t mind spending 2.5 hours with a despicable nincompoop that Safdie wants us to suddenly like during the film’s final five minutes, then maybe this is the film for you. As for myself, the film wore out its welcome long before it reached the finish line, although there are a few choice moments along the way. Kudos, though, to the film’s amusing supporting cast and Jack Fisk’s amazing production design.

NEW TO STREAMING:

I’m Chevy Chase and You’re Not (**) is another documentary portrait, after a year chock full of them, that offers a fairly well-rounded portrait of its subject. Still, even though Chase’s reputation of being difficult is addressed, the viewer feels like there are things left to be discussed on the table. Chase’s infamous 1978 fistfight with Bill Murray, backstage at SNL, being one of them. The film is interesting enough on its own terms as long as one doesn’t mind doing a Google search to see what was left out after it’s over. (CNN)

NEW TO DISC:

Arrow:

One of the few films in actor Steven Seagal’s career that’s worthy of discussion, Andrew Davis’s, Under Siege (1992), makes its 4K UHD debut this week courtesy of the label with some terrific new bonus content and great new packaging.

Shout Factory:

Another of the superb entries in Hong Kong director John Woo’s filmography, Bullet in the Head (1990), also gets its 4K due this week in a handsomely packaged new edition.

Criterion:

Jim Jarmusch’s Dead Man (1995), starring Johnny Depp as an accountant caught in a lover’s quarrel in the old west, makes the 4K leap this week as well with interviews and deleted scenes.

Kino:

New Blu Ray offerings from the label this week include K-Pax (2001), Starring Kevin Spacey, and the drama, The Door in the Floor (2004), starring Kim Basinger and Jeff Bridges. Both include new commentaries.

Warner Brothers:

The shenanigans of a dysfunctional Chicago family, Shameless: The Complete Series (2011-2021), makes its Blu Ray debut this week in a multi disc set from the label with a few new bonus goodies.

Magnolia:

Amy Berg’s acclaimed documentary of the singer-songwriter who passed away tragically just as his career was gaining momentum, It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley (2025), makes its Blu Ray debut this week as well.

Disney:

The recent sequel and third in the series, Tron: Ares (2025), comes to both Blu Ray and 4K disc this week from the label.

Questions/comments? filmfan1970@hotmail.com